'Every decision was the right one!' - Thomas Tuchel defended over substitions against Argentina as England legend questions fierce criticism of German coach

Barnes defended Tuchel's approach while responding to criticism from several former England internationals, who questioned the manager's conservative tactics after England conceded their lead.

"We were 1-0 up in a tournament where we’re never going to dominate possession against, or outplay, anyone," Barnes told Betfred. "We were 1-0 up, so why should we make attacking substitutions because if he did that and we went on and lost, then people would be asking why he did that. He did exactly the right thing.

"It didn’t go wrong. We’re number four in the world, so we should finish third or fourth, which is where we’re going to be. I don’t know why we expected anything different."

Barnes also praised Tuchel's tactical identity, adding: "When you have a manager like Thomas Tuchel, you know what you’re going to get. You’re going to be pragmatic, strong, disciplined and resilient. We’re not going to outplay teams, but instead we beat teams with our strength. Against Argentina we went 1-0 and every decision Thomas Tuchel made was the right decision. He responded to what was going on in front of him."