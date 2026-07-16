England should NOT sack Thomas Tuchel despite monumental World Cup semi-final failure - unless Pep Guardiola wants the job

The second-half stats were damning: England had just 12 percent possession between Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute opener and Enzo Fernandez's equaliser half an hour later as they retreated deeper and deeper into their own territory, while they completed just two passes - both between goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and centre-back John Stones - in the space of 18 minutes before Fernandez found the back of the net.
The stinging criticisms levelled at Tuchel stem from the belief that he fuelled England's misguided siege mentality by making three defensive substitutions in the final 20 minutes - introducing Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly while taking off Gordon, Declan Rice and Reece James - rather than reacting to his side's instinctive defensiveness much earlier in the second period. Argentina and, in particular, Lionel Messi took full advantage, ruthlessly snatching the game away from their bitter rivals at the death.
It's clear that Tuchel isn't above reproach given the agonising, avoidable nature of this particular England failure - far from it. But the defeat speaks to problem that runs much deeper, and sacking the manager at this stage is not going to fix that. If the Football Association (FA) did take drastic action, though, there is only one way they could turn: Hiring Pep Guardiola.