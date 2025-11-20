+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Projected USMNT Squad GOAL
Alex Freeman in, Yunus Musah out? Mauricio Pochettino’s November camp shows nothing is guaranteed: 2026 USMNT World Cup roster projection

With the World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at how the U.S. squad might look next summer after a November camp proving no spot is guaranteed and depth runs deep.

If it wasn’t clear before, it certainly was after Mauricio Pochettino’s postgame press conference following the win over Uruguay. There are no regulars, he said - over and over, each time with a bit more fire. No one is guaranteed anything, no player is above or below another, and no one in a U.S. men’s national team shirt should count themselves safely in or out. Pochettino believes in the power of this player pool. In his mind, it’s time the rest of the world caught up.

November, by and large, backed him up. The U.S. were missing names, sure, but they weren’t missing much of anything in terms of performance. They beat Paraguay 2-1, then smashed Uruguay 5-1, showing real strength in depth. Those games proved that this player pool isn't made up of just a certain group that can compete at a high level, it's made up of dozens of players who have earned the right to believe they can go to a World Cup. It's also put those who weren't in camp on high alert. No one is safe, and everyone who puts on the jersey is just as much a USMNT player as the next guy, no more or no less.

Ultimately, Pochettino will have some tough choices when it’s time to make that call. It’s a good problem to have, in truth. Over the past year, he’s elevated this USMNT player pool to an entirely new level, raising both the team’s ceiling and its floor in a massive way. The days of worrying about one or two individual absences feel long gone; now there’s competition everywhere, and no one is being placed above - or protected below - anyone else in that fight for spots.

But, when the big decisions do come next summer, what will they look like? Who could be in the USMNT World Cup squad? GOAL takes a look at where the U.S. stands after the November camp...

    GOALKEEPERS

    GOAL's picks: Matt Freese, Patrick Schulte, Matt Turner

    In the mix: Chris Brady, Roman Celentano, Diego Kochen, Zack Steffen, Jonathan Klinsmann

    At the top of the depth chart, the goalkeeper spot seems pretty straightforward. Freese has now started the last 12 USMNT games and 13 of the last 14. Barring anything crazy, it seems that it's his job and will be for the foreseeable future. That doesn't mean it's guaranteed, though, as a lot can still happen between now and summer, but Freese's spot is looking pretty good.

    For the others, it gets interesting. Despite being left off the November roster, Turner remains an experienced player and, in reality, is probably the best option outside of Freese, given his 2022 World Cup resume. There's a battle going on for that third spot, though, and, with Freese starting every game essentially, there's little clarity from the coaching staff on what that battle is looking like at this moment.

    DEFENDERS

    GOAL's PICKS: Max Arfsten, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally

    In the mix: Noahkai Banks, Cameron Carter-Vickers, John Tolkin, Auston Trusty, Walker Zimmerman

    There's a lot to unpack here, largely because these positions are all very fluid. We've seen traditional four-at-the-back systems. We've seen five-at-the-back systems. We've seen fullbacks as centerbacks. Versatility will be key here. So, too, will fitness.

    On that fitness note, we'll start on the left, where Antonee Robinson is this team's biggest question mark. If he's fit, he's fantastic, but he hasn't been fit at all this year. Is there a reason to be concerned for next summer? Possibly, but the good news is that there are capable understudies. Arfsten has grown by leaps and bounds. Dest can switch over, too, and someone like Tim Weah can play that spot if needed. With or without Robinson, the USMNT should be fine, which would feel crazy to say a year ago.

    The right side, meanwhile, feels pretty secure. Dest is Dest - no concerns there. And Freeman has blossomed into a two-way contributor, highlighted by his goals against Uruguay. He also has the physical tools to compete at the highest level, so there’s not much worry on that front either.

    As for center back, there's still some shaking out to do after Richards. Ream seems safe, as does McKenzie following his captain recognition against Uruguay. That leaves the rest of the group fighting spots, with that group including Scally, who remains the wild card on this backline.

    MIDFIELDERS

    GOAL's picks: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Tanner Tessmann, Malik Tillman

    In the mix: Johnny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre, Jack McGlynn, Yunus Musah

    There have definitely been some shakeups in this group following the November camp.

    Reyna, of course, is the headliner and, at the moment, he's probably in. It all depends on his fitness, yes, but when he is healthy, he's too good to leave at home. He showed that this camp, despite his lack of minutes on the club level. What could he look like, then, if he did get some run with Borussia Monchengladbach?

    Berhalter, ironically, also boosted his stock massively. His performance against Uruguay was fantastic, but it also showed what he could bring to a team in a tournament setting. Most teams in the world could use a guy who fights like there's no tomorrow and delivers elite-level set pieces. Berhalter is that type of guy, and, for now, that has him in the team.

    Those two were the big winners from this camp. As for the rest of the midfield, it’s mostly filled out by familiar faces. But the big question remains: who starts? Adams is likely locked in - but who earns the spot next to him going forward?

    FORWARDS

    GOAL's picks: Folarin Balogun, Diego Luna, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

    In the mix:Brenden Aaronson, Patrick Agyemang, Josh Sargent, Alejandro Zendejas

    Balogun continues to score, and that fact will almost certainly carry him to the starting gig at the World Cup. There's competition alongside him, of course, and striker selection is often based on form. Because of that, Pepi and Wright, who have played well with the USMNT during this Pochettino, will have a chance, too, while Agyemang and Sargent will know that a good run in the Championship could make all the difference.

    In terms of the attacking midfield role, several are listed in the category above, players like Tillman, Reyna, and McKennie, who could play next to Pulisic. Luna is in that mix, too, as are Aaronson and Zendejas, who are both right on that bubble for spots in the squad.