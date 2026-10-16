Joe Hart fires back at Roy Keane after Man Utd legend tells Man City stars to 'bin' Premier League medals following guilty verdict

Hart has chosen to remain largely tight-lipped on the broader implications of the verdict until City's appeal process formally concludes. The former goalkeeper even declined an appearance on American television to avoid being drawn into sensationalised debates about potentially being stripped of his titles.

Detailing his television refusal on The Overlap Daily, Hart explained: "I got asked that, and I ended up not going on TV in America because they said they didn’t want it to turn into anything that it didn’t need to turn into. They asked if... your name comes up and it says two league titles. What am I going to do about that? What can I possibly do?"

Regardless of the final legal outcome, Hart insists his memories remain untarnished. "I certainly don’t walk in the room and bang medals on the table. I couldn’t care less," he stated. “I’m so proud when I lifted those trophies and worked just as hard as everyone else does in the Premier League and any league, Sunday league, worked just as hard. And there was nothing better than having it put around my neck."



