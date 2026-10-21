'Could be the most underrated player of all time' - Joe Cole hails PSG star Fabian Ruiz after sealing thrilling 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona

That glowing verdict comes on the back of a remarkable 12 months in which the midfielder lifted the World Cup with his country in the summer alongside winning both the French top flight and the Champions League at club level.

Highlighting his haul of major honours and his importance to Luis Enrique's starting line-up, Cole added: "He's won everything in the game, Champions League, does his job, always in. And what I would say is, they look a stronger side with him in."

Signed from Napoli in 2022, Tuesday night's strike marked his 18th goal across 178 appearances for the French capital outfit. During his spell with the Ligue 1 heavyweights, he has captured four league titles, two Coupes de France, three Trophees des Champions, two Champions League crowns, two UEFA Super Cups and one FIFA Intercontinental Cup.