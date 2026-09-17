'We need to find a very good nickname!' - Joao Pedro rejects 'JP Morgan' and 'CPR' tags despite blistering Chelsea form alongside Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers

Speaking to the Men In Blazers, the Brazilian striker revealed that the current labels have not gone down well in the dressing room. "We need to find a very good nickname," he stated. "I don't like CPR, and he [Palmer] doesn't like JP Morgan, so we need to find something between to make everyone happy."

The 25-year-old was full of praise for his attacking partners, highlighting their complementary skill sets. "Morgan is a very skilful player, he can dribble past two or three guys and carry the ball, that is what we expect from him and he started very well," Joao Pedro explained. He detailed his role alongside Palmer, adding: "For Cole I always try to give the ball to his feet and Morgan more to the space to let him get into one-v-one situations, and my job is just to run and then they're going to find me. I run and I have to score."

He also offered insight into Palmer's off-pitch personality, dismissing the idea that the Englishman is withdrawn. "I think you guys think he is a closed guy but with us he is mad, he jokes. Me and Morgan are very close to him, he is a funny guy," he said. "He can score, pass, score free-kicks, he can do everything. That is what makes him special. He is a special player."

To maintain his scoring rate, the striker joked about the demands of playing alongside the playmaker: "I have to be ready when Cole gets the ball and be in the right position to make the run and score because if not then later he will say 'Hey, Joao, you need to give me assists.'"



