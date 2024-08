'I feel even sadder about it' - Joao Neves' €70m transfer to PSG all but confirmed as Benfica president explains they simply couldn't reject massive transfer fee BenficaParis Saint-GermainTransfersLigue 1

Benfica president Rui Costa has explained his sadness at being forced to accept Paris Saint-Germain's €70 million (£60m/$76m) bid for Joao Neves.