Joan Laporta reveals Barcelona's transfer stance on Raphinha ahead of 'exciting' Karim Adeyemi capture

Barcelona are on the verge of confirming another major attacking reinforcement following a busy start to the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have already secured Anthony Gordon and are now reportedly finalising an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Adeyemi. According to reports, the deal for the German international is worth €22 million plus up to €7 million in add-ons tied to appearances and title bonuses.

Speaking to reporters in Dallas, Laporta expressed his enthusiasm for the incoming forward. “We are very excited about Adeyemi. We've liked him for a while. He's dangerous and fast, and Deco handled the signing very well. The news came out when it was meant to,” the president stated.







