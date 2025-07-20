FBL-KOR-FC SEOUL-LINGARDAFP
VIDEO: Jesse Lingard's finest goal? Ex-Man Utd star scores outrageous 25-yard volley to give FC Seoul vital K League 1 victory over Ulsan

Jesse Lingard may have scored the goal of his career with a thunderous 25-yard volley that handed FC Seoul a crucial 1-0 win over Ulsan. The former Manchester United star delivered a moment of magic late in the first half to keep his side firmly in the hunt for a K League 1 playoff spot.

  • Lingard scores stunning volley in 1-0 win
  • FC Seoul rise to fourth in playoff race in K League 1
  • Lingard labels it one of his best goals
