Jerome Boateng training with Barcelona after seeing Bayern Munich coaching internship cancelled due to fan protests over assault conviction

Prior to arriving in Catalonia, Boateng had attempted to begin a similar coaching internship at Bayern Munich’s Sabener Strasse base. However, the proposed return of the long-serving defender was met with fierce opposition from the club's supporters' groups due to his legal history.

During recent matches, Bayern fans displayed banners in the stands unequivocally condemning the club's decision to offer him a platform. One banner displayed by ultras read: “Draw the line against misogynistic violence”, while another stated: “No place for villains in our club — no more space for Boateng,” alongside explicit chants telling the former defender to leave. Consequently, Bayern management made the decision to halt the internship programme for their former player in response to the hostile reaction.

The protests and controversy stem from Boateng’s prolonged legal issues regarding domestic violence. In July 2024, a Munich court issued a final ruling in a long-running case concerning assault against his ex-partner and mother of his twin daughters, Sherin Senler.

Boateng was found guilty of intentional simple bodily harm following an incident during a vacation in the Caribbean in 2018. According to the complaint, the player was accused of insulting, punching, and biting Senler, causing facial injuries. While Boateng admitted to a heated argument occurring, he denied assaulting her. The final verdict imposed a suspended fine of €200,000, a formal warning, and a mandatory donation to charity. This followed earlier trials in 2021 and 2022 which had initially seen significantly higher fines handed down before appeals and procedural errors led to the reopened trial and final reduced sentence.

