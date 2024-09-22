Jenni Hermoso receives disgusting 'turned gay to bury herself in money' hate message as Spain & Tigres star continues to be hounded after Luis Rubiales kiss incident at 2023 World Cup
Jenni Hermoso shared a vile audio message she received as the Spain star continues to deal with abuse after the Luis Rubiales' 2023 World Cup kiss.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hermoso shares vile audio message
- Spain star kissed on the mouth by Rubiales
- Joined Tigres in January