Mexico showed some promise in Javier Aguirre, but things remain a work in progress

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Javier Aguirre's third stint leading Mexico started with a pair of friendly matches in the September window.

Mexico beat New Zealand 3-0 to open the window, a performance it followed up with a drab draw against Canada in which neither team managed to find the back of the net.

What did we learn in those games? And just how strongly was Aguirre able to put his own stamp on the team? Let’s take a look at five things we learned about El Tri in the September window: