Tottenham left sweating over Jan Paul van Hecke injury as Netherlands defender suffers fitness blow ahead of Man Utd clash

Van Hecke has become the latest Premier League star to fall victim to the international break, with the Dutchman withdrawing from the Oranje squad due to injury. The 26-year-old, who moved to North London from Brighton during the summer transfer window, sustained a foot injury during the Netherlands' 2-1 victory over Serbia on Sunday. Reports from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf indicate that the defender will not travel for Thursday night's fixture against Greece as he continues to struggle with the ailment.

The Dutch publication reports that Van Hecke is 'suffering too much from a foot injury' that was sustained against Serbia at the weekend. Despite his desire to represent his country, the situation reached a breaking point during a recent practice session. The report further notes that Van Hecke did reportedly try to train on Wednesday morning but 'had to drop out quickly.'



