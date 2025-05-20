Jamie Vardy, Tom Cairney, Patrick Bamford?! Wrexham director responds to transfer talk after seeing Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhnney credited with interest in players they have never heard of
Wrexham have been linked with Jamie Vardy, Tom Cairney and Patrick Bamford, but Humphrey Ker says there is no substance to the rumours.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons have reached the Championship
- Busy summer expected at the Racecourse
- Distanced from many supposed targets