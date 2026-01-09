Jamie Vardy is timeless! Legendary striker hits new milestone only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring again for Cremonese

Vardy appears to be heading down a similar path, with there no plans on his part to retire any time soon. His deal at Cremonese includes the option for a 12-month extension. He remains determined to silence any detractors.

Vardy said upon his arrival in Italy, with one reporter questioning what he has to offer while knocking on the door of 40: "You must be one of the doubters. You're one that I'll have to prove wrong.

"No, listen, for me age is just a number. As long as, I’ve always said, my legs are doing exactly what they used to and still feel as fresh as they do then I will carry on and at the moment there are no signs of them slowing down, so I'll keep going and, like I said, I will be giving my all for this club."

He went on to say: "I think the thing for me personally is, throughout my career, I’ve been doubted. Always have, always will still. What I’ve always managed to do is turn that around and prove them all wrong.

"And I think speaking with the manager, there was a lot of doubt in Italy about Cremonese being able to stay in the league and with how the manager is and the passion he’s got and his work ethic, that’s not what he wants.

"I’m looking forward to the games starting to come thick and fast so I can show people exactly what I’m about. It's about proving the doubters wrong and making sure I’m in with the team, and we’re battling for a good 90–95 minutes because sometimes that's what it takes. We’ll be giving it all until the end and hopefully that will pick up enough results."