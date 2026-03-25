Jamie Carragher claims Mohamed Salah is above Cristiano Ronaldo on list of Premier League greats after Liverpool star's shock exit announcement

The bigger picture focuses on the era-defining relationship between Salah and Jurgen Klopp, who Carragher believes are "forever synonymous" with Liverpool’s modern revival. Carragher noted: "If Klopp was the charismatic and visionary stage director, Salah was the inspirational leading man. His prolific goals propelled Liverpool to heights many feared would not be reached again, particularly considering the club's standing upon his arrival in 2017. Alongside the equally brilliant Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, Salah formed part of the most devastatingly effective attacking trio in Premier League history."

Beyond the tactical success, Carragher emphasised Salah’s unparalleled physical durability. He added: "Aside from his prolific goalscoring and pace, there is another, more underrated quality that must always be remembered when discussing Salah's rightful place among the greats. It is his extraordinary availability. Across nine seasons at the highest level, Salah has made 435 appearances - an average of just over 48 games every single year for his club. These are extraordinary numbers given the relentless physical and mental intensity with which he and his team have played for most of that time. Nothing impresses me more in the game than world-class footballers who possess that desire never to miss a game. In Salah's case, he would visibly sulk if he was substituted and had to miss even a single minute of action. Such demonstrations of petulance were often frowned upon by others. But give me the star who can't stand sitting on the bench or in the stands over those who cannot get off the pitch quick enough, clutching a slight niggle. That hunger and resilience is a mark of true greatness."