'A little bit strange' - Jamie Carragher baffled by Arsenal willingness to offload Myles Lewis-Skelly

Carragher has openly questioned the logic behind Arsenal's willingness to cash in on one of their brightest Hale End academy graduates.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher expressed his astonishment: "That's the thing that was a little bit strange about it. It felt almost like Arsenal offered Manchester United Myles Lewis-Skelly. It wasn't Myles Lewis-Skelly saying, I want to leave, or his people putting something out. That's where the shock came from, not so much the players' side of it."

The television pundit warned that the Gunners would be making a grave mistake by parting ways with a talent already proven at the elite level. He added: "I still can't believe it. Obviously, last season wasn't great for him for the whole season, but when a young player has already put in performances like I've seen him put in at the Bernabeu - maybe over a year or 18 months ago, at left-back, he was running the game at the Bernabeu - and then his performance in the final in central midfield against Paris Saint-Germain. You can't play at that level unless you're pretty special at that age.

"All young players have ups and downs. Last season he didn't play as much as he probably would have liked. But his ceiling is so high for the performances he's already put in as a 20-year-old kid. I couldn't believe that Arsenal would even think about letting him go. It does feel like a strange one."