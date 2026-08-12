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Transfer twist as Chelsea and Man Utd issue a shocking respond to £45m Myles Lewis-Skelly offer from Arsenal
Rivals snub shock transfer invitation
In a surprising development within the Premier League, Arsenal have reportedly explored the possibility of offloading one of their brightest young talents to direct rivals. Reports suggest that intermediaries approached both Chelsea and United to offer the services of Lewis-Skelly for a fee in the region of £45m.
However, despite the player’s rising stock, the domestic rivals have moved in different directions. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have rejected the chance to sign the versatile 19-year-old, instead choosing to focus their resources on Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarria. The report also added that United 'flatly turned down' the offer.
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Arteta's high praise for starlet
The decision to offer the teenager to rivals is particularly curious given Mikel Arteta’s vocal support for the youngster’s development. Speaking at the conclusion of the previous campaign, the Spaniard was quick to laud the 19-year-old’s character. "I’ve been tough on him. He had a spectacular season last year when he jumped into the first team," Arteta noted. "He had some difficult moments after that but he stayed very humble, very focused, very aligned with what we wanted to do, and I knew he was ready.
"He’s been showing in training every day the opportunities that he had to play. He’s done it and today he really stepped up and I thought he had an incredible performance."
Lewis-Skelly remains focused on North London
Despite the noise surrounding his potential exit, the player is determined to make it in the red and white of Arsenal. According to The Athletic, the player indicate that he is not currently looking for a move and remains fully committed to breaking into the starting XI under Arteta.
The Hale End graduate has already outlined his lofty ambitions for his career, showing a level of maturity that has impressed coaches across the league. Reflecting on his long-term goals, Lewis-Skelly previously stated: "I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important."
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United and Chelsea look elsewhere
For Manchester United, the refusal to engage in the £45m deal stems from a specific recruitment strategy under Michael Carrick. The Red Devils are in the market for a left-sided defender due to concerns over Luke Shaw’s fitness, but they are reportedly focusing their efforts on Newcastle's Lewis Hall.
Chelsea’s situation is similar, as the Blues continue to overhaul their squad under their current sporting direction. While the prospect of signing a highly-rated English youngster often fits the Chelsea profile, the acquisition of Chavarria suggests they were looking for a different type of experience to balance their defensive options.
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