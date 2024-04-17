James McClean Wrexham 2023-24Getty
'I sang along at the top of my lungs' - James McClean refuses to apologise for saluting Wrexham fans' 'he hates the f*cking King' chant as he risks the wrath of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

James McClean has refused to apologise for saluting Wrexham fans' anti-monarchy chants, insisting he sang along "at the top of my lungs".

  • McClean refuses to apologise for anti-monarchy song
  • Says he sang along wholeheartedly
  • Several royals have visited resurgent club

