'A family man with great morals' - James Maddison continues Tottenham dressing room outpouring for sacked manager Ange Postecoglou amid reports of mutiny
James Maddison has hailed sacked Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou in a heartfelt farewell as players continue to show their support for the Australian.
- Spurs sacked Postecoglou on Friday
- Club won Europa League but finished 17th
- Maddison joins team-mates in saying goodbye