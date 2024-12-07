Bayern Munich Heidenheim BMBGOAL
Scott Wilson

Jamal Musiala to the rescue! Super-sub saves Vincent Kompany as Harry Kane-less Bayern Munich overcome scare to beat Heidenheim

Bayern MunichBundesligaBayern Munich vs FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimJ. Musiala

Jamal Musiala came off the bench to inspire Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

  • Musiala comes off the bench to score twice
  • Kimmich runs the show in 4-2 win
  • Bayern remain unbeaten in Bundesliga
