Jamal Musiala returns! Bayern Munich to welcome back homegrown hero seven months after devastating injury

The long, agonising wait is finally over for the Bayern faithful. After seven months of rehabilitation, setbacks, and watching from the stands, Musiala is on the verge of making his competitive return. Head coach Kompany delivered the positive bulletin during his pre-match press conference on Friday, confirming that providing the final training session goes to plan, the 22-year-old will be included in the matchday squad for this weekend’s Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig.

Musiala’s absence has been a gaping wound in the Bavarian giants' squad since he sustained the devastating injury during the Club World Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. While Bayern have managed to compete on all fronts, the loss of their talismanic "Bambi" stripped the team of one of their most potent creative sparks. Now, as the season enters its critical second phase, the return of the homegrown hero could prove to be the decisive factor in the title race.

"If everything goes well today, the plan is for him to be involved," Kompany told reporters on Friday afternoon. "That's nice for him and a good thing for us."