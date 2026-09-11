'Slowly finding my rhythm again' - Jamal Musiala opens up on neurological health scare after scoring on Bayern Munich return in Champions League rout

The health issues surrounding Musiala became public after he collapsed during pre-season friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim. Despite the shock of the diagnosis, the club and manager Vincent Kompany have been steadfast in their support.

Kompany was full of praise for the midfielder's resilience, telling DAZN: "Everyone was happy for him - 75,000 people in the stadium and the people in front of their TVs. We knew his moment would come. He scored a really important goal.

"It's great for Jamal. Hopefully, the focus now will only be on his performances. He knows how to deal with the other topic and will continue to get all support from us."

England captain Harry Kane also shared his joy at seeing his teammate back in action and among the goals. Kane, who provided the assist for the opener, told Prime Video: "Really happy for him. He had a tough time there, especially early on in the preseason, start of the season, so it's good to see a smile on his face.

"It's the pressure that's been lifted off him, and now he seems really good. He's training really well.

"You can see the hunger, you can see the sharpness in training and he took that into the game and even before he scored he looked really sharp in the final third and then obviously a great finish and he should be really proud of himself."