Present and future: The Olympics will be the world's introduction to Jaedyn Shaw, who may just be the USWNT's next generational player

The teenager is one of the brightest talents in the sport, and she'll get the chance to prove it for the U.S. it this summer in Paris

Jaedyn Shaw is special, and it doesn't take particularly long to figure that out.

Within the first few moments of watching her, you know. Her friends knew at a young age when they nicknamed her "Jaemar" as a comparison to a certain Brazilian. Her coaches with both San Diego and the USWNT knew instantly. And now everyone in American soccer knows it, too.

We haven't seen many players like her.

The rest of the world, though, is due an introduction. The 19-year old is ready for her first big moment on the big stage. Hey world, meet Jaedyn!

Her introduction starts this week at the Summer Olympics, her first major tournament. It's been just a few months since she earned her USWNT debut and, in those months, she's made herself undeniable. Superstars were left out of the U.S. squad to accommodate Shaw, and that's not because she's a player who can help down the line. No, the teenager is expected to help right now.

Shaw is both the USWNT's present and future, and the rest of the world is about to find that out.