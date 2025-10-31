Jadon Sancho told to 'get his attitude right' following 'humiliation' of double substitution as Man Utd outcast struggles on Aston Villa loan

Sancho joined Villa on deadline day on loan after no club wanted to sign him permanently following a disappointing spell at Chelsea last season. He has only started two games for the Villans, in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, as he struggles to regain full fitness after being a part of United's 'bomb squad' over the summer along with Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Sancho made just his second Premier League appearance on Sunday against Manchester City when he replaced the injured Emi Buendia in the 29th minute. But he was then taken off in the second half as Villa looked to protect their 1-0 advantage. Emery insisted that he had always planned to take Sancho off as he is not yet fully fit although the image of him coming off the pitch only 45 minutes after being brought on added to the sense that he has a long way to go to get back to the player he once was. And Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer believes Sancho must change his attitude if he is to make the loan move a success.