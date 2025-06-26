Jadon Sancho 'very close' to accepting offer to leave Man Utd in €25m transfer after snubbing move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce

Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the brink of joining Juventus after Manchester United accepted a €25 million bid from the Turin-based club. The 24-year-old is said to be “very close” to agreeing personal terms, with discussions progressing rapidly following United's approval of the transfer fee. He had also attracted interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but is understood to have declined a switch to the Super Lig.

Sancho nearing Juventus switch

Rebuffed approaches from Fenerbahce

Inclined to continue his career in Europe