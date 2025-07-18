Jack Grealish to train alone at Man City as £100m star looks for move away to end Etihad Stadium nightmare

Jack-GrealishGetty Images
Jack Grealish has returned to Manchester City for solo training sessions while he waits for a summer exit, six weeks after being told he could leave the club. The Citizens' £100 million signing has attracted domestic and overseas interest, but a move is yet to materialise – leaving the England international in limbo as he looks to revive his stalled career.

  • Grealish returns to City, begins solo training amid transfer talks
  • Napoli, West Ham linked with move for £100m England international
  • City open to sale or loan as player seeks regular football
