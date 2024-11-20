Manchester City FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
'Finally back!' - Jack Grealish shares update after month-long injury layoff that kept Man City star out of England duty

Jack Grealish has confirmed he's "back" in action for Manchester City after a spell on the sidelines that also saw him miss out on England duty.

  • Grealish pulled out of the Three Lions squad
  • Had been nursing a groin injury since late October
  • Has returned to training after successful recovery
