Jack Grealish Manchester City 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jack Grealish racks up monster £5,000 bar bill and pulls out 'Wolf of Wall Street salute’ as Man City star parties after Crystal Palace win in London nightclub

J. GrealishManchester City vs Crystal PalaceShowbizManchester CityCrystal PalacePremier League

Jack Grealish reportedly racked up a £5,000 bar bill as he partied with friends after Manchester City's 5-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Grealish racked up £5,000 bar bill
  • Partied at London nightclub to celebrate Man City's win over Palace
  • Imitated Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches