Getty Images Sport
Jack Fletcher hit with lengthy ban for using discriminatory word as Man Utd youngster issues apology
Fletcher used insulting language against opponent
Fletcher, who has made three substitute's appearances for United's first team this season and whose twin brother Tyler has also featured for Michael Carrick's side, was found by the Football Association to have "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words," contrary to FA Rule E3.1. He committed an "aggravated breach" of the rule as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation.
- Getty Images Sport
A six-game ban & £1500 fine
Fletcher admitted the charge and elected a paper hearing. He has been banned for six matches, fined £1,500 and been given an education order. The ban includes a two-match suspension for the red card, which he has already served, while he will be suspended until United have completed four non-first-team competitive matches due to the aggravated breach. The ban means he will miss four of the five remaining games in the Premier League 2, although he will be able to play for the first team once his ban is completed.
Insult followed provocation from opponent
GOAL understands that Fletcher snapped during the game due to being verbally abused throughout the game by an opponent who insulted his family, replying by calling him a "gayboy". The FA and the opponent concluded that Fletcher did not intend for the insult to be homophobic. Despite the provocation, Fletcher understands that his choice of word in the heat of the moment was unacceptable, has apologised and has accepted the charge at the earliest opportunity. He sincerely regrets his lapse in a moment of anger, which does not represent his character or beliefs. Internal processes have taken place to strengthen Jack’s understanding of discriminatory language and why it is harmful.
- Getty
Fletcher 'truly sorry'
Fletcher said in a statement published on United's official website: "I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment. Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game. I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values."
The club added: "Manchester United has worked with Jack to strengthen his understanding of discriminatory language, and why it is harmful. In addition to his ongoing participation in regular Academy programmes on diversity and inclusion, Jack will also take part in educational training through the FA. Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do."
Advertisement