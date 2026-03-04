Jack Fletcher hit with lengthy ban for using discriminatory word as Man Utd youngster issues apology

Fletcher said in a statement published on United's official website: "I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment. Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game. I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values."

The club added: "Manchester United has worked with Jack to strengthen his understanding of discriminatory language, and why it is harmful. In addition to his ongoing participation in regular Academy programmes on diversity and inclusion, Jack will also take part in educational training through the FA. Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do."