Getty Images Sport
Ivan Toney 'wants' Tottenham move with England outcast tipped for Thomas Frank reunion following Saudi spell
Toney's Premier League comeback dream
With Dominic Solanke still nursing a persistent ankle injury and Randal Kolo Muani now sidelined with a fractured jaw, Spurs are in desperate need of a reliable finisher. Meanwhile, Frank, who turned Toney into a prolific top-level striker at Brentford, is said to remain a huge admirer of his former No.9. The Dane’s faith in Toney transformed the forward from a Championship star into an England international.
However, Tottenham’s hopes of landing Toney in January could face a major hurdle, according to talkSPORT. Al-Ahli’s hierarchy are determined to keep hold of their star, especially after his electric start to the Saudi Pro League campaign. He has hit 11 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this season, which highlights his growing influence in the dressing room. The financial challenge is also significant as Saudi tax laws will force Toney to sacrifice a sizeable chunk of his wages to move back to England.
- Getty Images Sport
Why would Toney want Tottenham move?
David Bentley, who is remembered fondly by Tottenham fans for an incredible goal against Arsenal in 2008, believes a transfer to Spurs could be on the cards.
"He’ll want to go in at Tottenham," Bentley said on Sky Sports. "For him, to go [and] play at the stadium with Thomas Frank, that’s the perfect destination for him. If he wants to get into the England team, it’s not about money, it’s about playing to get into that World Cup squad. The perfect environment is Tottenham. Tottenham could do with him and England as well - if anything happens with [Harry] Kane, we’re struggling a little bit for centre forwards."
Bentley believes Toney would walk straight into the squad as he knows what it takes to succeed in the English top flight.
"He’s a great player," Bentley continued. "Scoring goals in the Premier League is not easy and the way he plays the game, scores goals... he’s got to go to Tottenham, hasn’t he? Under Thomas Frank, he had a great time with him at Brentford and I’m sure they’re talking. I’m sure that’ll be the No.1 destination for him to go in at. Tottenham are struggling with centre forwards at the minute, Solanke is out injured and Richarlison is not at the level he needs to be. He could be Tottenham’s new signing on loan in January."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
England ambitions on the line
Toney’s motivation for a Premier League return goes beyond club football as the striker is desperate to earn his place in Thoas Tuchel’s England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He made his debut in 2023, scored his first goal against Belgium in 2024, and was part of England’s Euro 2024 squad. During that tournament, he assisted Harry Kane’s extra-time winner against Slovakia in the last 16 and also calmly converted his penalty in the shootout win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals. But since moving to Saudi Arabia, Toney has slipped down the pecking order.
Despite his form abroad, England boss Thomas Tuchel has left him out of the last three national team camps. His limited playing time during earlier call-ups, including an 88th-minute cameo in a 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal, hasn’t helped his case. That remains the only time he has put on a Three Lions shirt in 2025. Moreover, Toney's entourage believes that even if he returns to the Premier League, he will find it difficult to force his way into Tuchel's setup, given the competition for places, as revealed by talkSPORT.
- Getty Images Sport
Spurs not the only suitors
Tottenham aren’t the only club circling. Everton are reportedly monitoring the situation, while Manchester United have also been loosely linked with Toney.
Speaking on talkSPORT, reporter Ben Jacobs said: "As far as Premier League interest, I think we've heard links with Tottenham due to the Thomas Frank connection. I'm not aware of any Spurs approach at this stage, some have even said Manchester United, and again, I think Manchester United are banking on Benjamin Sesko and they've also got Matheus Cunha, who can play at No 9. But if Joshua Zirkzee left, you never know, another striker could come in at Old Trafford."
Advertisement