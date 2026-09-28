Italy recover from Belgium nightmare with ruthless 4-1 thrashing of Turkiye as Michael Kayode and Pio Esposito shine

The Italian dominance began early as Francesco Pio Esposito forced a finger-tip save from an angled effort. From the subsequent corner, which Turkiye failed to clear effectively, Alessandro Bastoni found himself in the right place to sweep the ball into the roof of the net from 12 yards. It was a moment of redemption for the Inter defender, who was appearing for the first time since his costly red card in the World Cup play-offs.

Italy doubled their advantage through a beautifully crafted team move, as a sequence of sharp one-touch passes between Davide Frattesi, Francesco Pio Esposito, and Giacomo Raspadori culminated in Michael Kayode's angled shot being parried directly to Frattesi, who turned it in at the back post. The onslaught continued shortly after as the Azzurri replicated that sweeping combination almost exactly for their third. Another high-speed passing move sliced through the Turkish defense, ending with Pio Esposito sliding a pass to Kayode on the right flank. The debutant capped off his impressive start by finishing clinically at the near post to beat Altay Bayindir. This flurry of goals marked the first time since September 2021 that the Nazionale had managed to score three times within the first 30 minutes of a competitive fixture.