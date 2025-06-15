Italy appoint Gennaro Gattuso! Controversial ex-Milan star tasked with rescuing Italy's World Cup qualifying campaign as Azzuri run risk of missing out on 2026 competition
Italy have confirmed Gennaro Gattuso will replace Luciano Spalletti as manager as the Azzurri aim to avoid failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
- Gattuso named Italy manager
- Spalletti announced sacking last week
- In danger of missing 2026 World Cup