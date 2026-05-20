'It wasn't easy!' - Neymar admits he 'cried for hours' after Brazil World Cup call-up & thanks Santos colleagues

Back at the club where he was discovered, Neymar made a point of highlighting how the atmosphere at Santos was crucial to his return to a high level. The player feels that the support he received at the Rei Pele Training Center was the key to his dream of playing for the Brazilian national team again, treating the club as his safe haven during the most difficult months of his career.

“To say that for me, as I always told you when I came back, I feel at home here. It’s something that’s hard to explain,” he said. “I want to thank everyone. My call-up wasn’t just for me, it was for everyone who is part of the process, everyone who was with me on the field, off the field, taking care of security, our bodies, our food.”