AFP
Revealed: Carlo Ancelotti told Neymar he'll have to accept Brazil bench role & issued social media warning before World Cup squad decision
The conditions for Neymar's return
Neymar's inclusion in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup was anything but guaranteed until a pivotal video call took place last Thursday.
As per Globo, Ancelotti - alongside technical director Rodrigo Caetano - spoke directly with the 34-year-old to outline the new reality of the national team setup. During this meeting, the Italian made it clear that the era of Neymar as the untouchable protagonist is over.
The former Real Madrid boss informed Neymar that he would no longer hold the captain's armband and would not be a guaranteed starter. Ancelotti explained that he already has a core starting XI in mind, and currently, the forward does not feature in it.
Furthermore, a strict new code of conduct was presented, which includes specific advice to limit his exposure on social media to maintain focus on the tournament.
Ancelotti defends the selection
Despite the tough love shown during private negotiations, Ancelotti has publicly backed the veteran forward's experience as a vital asset for the younger players in the squad.
The coach believes that Neymar's presence can influence the locker room positively, even if his contributions on the pitch are limited to specific moments or impact roles from the bench.
"He has improved his fitness," Ancelotti explained. "He will be an important player in this World Cup. He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group; he can create a better environment in this group."
"We chose Neymar not because we think he'll be a good substitute. We chose Neymar because we believe he can help the team, whether it's for one minute, five minutes, 90 minutes or even taking a penalty."
A change in attitude
The reaction from Neymar was reportedly overwhelmingly positive, with the player greeting the unexpected call with a smile and a promise to do whatever is necessary to help the group. This willingness to adapt to a supporting role served as the final green light for Ancelotti, who had previously not called up the attacker since taking over the national team in 2025.
Following the official squad announcement, Neymar reportedly sent a message of celebration and gratitude to the coaching staff, filled with green and yellow heart emojis.
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The road to the World Cup
With Neymar successfully integrated into the group, the Selecao are now shifting their focus toward their final preparations in Teresopolis. The squad is set to assemble at Granja Comary on May 27 before playing a farewell friendly against Panama at the Maracana on May 31. This will be the fans' last chance to see the team on home soil before they depart for the United States on June 1.
Brazil will face Egypt in a final warm-up match in Cleveland on June 6, before their tournament opener against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13.