'It was a done deal!' - Ex-Inter star regrets missing out on Leicester's dream Premier League title win after Roberto Mancini convinced him to snub offer

Before moving to Inter on loan in January 2016, Eder had the chance to sign for English club Leicester City, but he turned down the opportunity to join Claudio Ranieri’s side.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Eder revealed that a deal with Leicester had been completed, but his decision changed after speaking with Inter coach Roberto Mancini and sporting director Piero Ausilio. Asked for a big regret in his career, he named the failed move to Leicester, saying: “I would have played behind Vardy, it was a done deal, but Mancini and Ausilio made me change my mind.”

Eder admitted he now regrets the choice. When he informed Ranieri that he would not be joining Leicester, the Italian manager responded with class, telling him that he would enjoy himself at the club. Eder still opted for Inter, a decision that would ultimately backfire. He struggled for playing time at the Nerazzurri, while Leicester went on to win the Premier League. Reflecting on the moment, Eder said, “Ranieri replied like a gentleman: ‘If you want to have fun like a child, come to us.’ I went to Inter and played very little. Leicester won the championship.”

