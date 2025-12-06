'It was a big mess' - Mikel Arteta reveals the bizarre technique he used to galvanise Arsenal players when he took over as Gunners boss

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Arteta reflected on his side and their prospects of strengthening during the upcoming transfer window, as his side continue to be linked with potential new signings.

“We’ve built a squad that we believe is the best one to give us the possibility to do it. Is it where I want it to be? No, because of the injuries that we have," he said.

“To have a squad means that the players have to be fit and available because that has a lot of consequences, not only during matches but also in the way that we prepare for the week, and the options that we have to change and keep the freshness in the team. But certainly, very happy with how we have dealt with certain situations.

“We always have to be prepared. The moment that we have an option to touch the squad, to improve the squad or to protect the squad, I think we need to be open for what is going to happen from now until the window closes, this is football.

“We don’t know, but we’re certainly going to be alert and we know where the risks can come in terms of the squad. We have to be ready in case we need to do something.”