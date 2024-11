Jamie Carragher has reiterated that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's current style is more similar to Jose Mourinho than his mentor Pep Guardiola.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Carragher defends his claim on Arsenal's style

Arteta more similar to Mourinho than Pep

Arsenal face Inter on Wednesday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below