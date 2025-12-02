'It’s magical’ - The fish farmer, the Dutch tactician and the 23-year project that carried Curacao to their first World Cup

Curacao sealed qualifying on Nov. 18, 2025. But for Martina, the process started in 2002. That’s when he was brought in, mostly in an advisory role.

He was a strange appointment at the time, mostly because he had no real history in soccer. Martina was a businessman and the CEO of a large insurance company. His degree was in chemical engineering, and he got a post-master’s degree in HR. But he was Curacao through and through - in a way that so many others aren’t. Martina was born and raised on the island and studied at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands before moving back home. That was a vital experience that so many other footballers would later have for the country.

He was also well placed to rake in some cash. Curacao didn’t really have a football association in 2002. There was a footballing culture, to an extent, but the island didn’t breed tons of top talent. And those that they did produce? Well, they moved somewhere else as youngsters and represented their adopted countries at the national level.

Curacao, as a result, were an afterthought on the global stage. But for Martina, this was a chance to dream. So, Martina went about securing sponsorships and helped fund the federation. He wanted to qualify for a World Cup - no matter how far away that may have seemed at the time.

“From that moment, I believed, because I love big dreams. I love big plans. My grandfather used to say, ‘In every graveyard, you have excellent plans. ’ So this was not a plan to get into a graveyard. We had to make it happen,” he said.

Still, this was very much a part-time job. Curacao was not an independent nation and was still under the control of the Netherlands. And for every penny he managed to raise, there were plenty of barriers: poor pitches, a small player pool, even a lack of opponents.

Meanwhile, Martina went about his day to day work in a health insurance company. For a while, he was also invested in a fish farm. He dabbled in hospital advisory. He wrote, lectured, and invested. Next year, he is releasing a book.

Yet, he plugged away hard in the background. He raised some money here, invested a dollar there. Slowly, something was building.

“We don't have huge resources, like the Netherlands, like Germany, like Brazil. But size, resources do not matter when you go for a higher goal,” Martina said.