'It's a shame I didn't get the third' - Antony playing with his 'heart' and feeling at home after firing Betis to another La Liga win

The Brazilian winger was unstoppable in the first half, scoring two goals and providing an assist to secure the win before the interval. Speaking to Estadio Deportivo after the match, Antony expressed his delight with the result, which keeps Betis firmly in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot.

Antony was the architect of the victory at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, single-handedly dismantling the Mallorca defence in a blistering first-half spell. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute before doubling his tally and Betis's lead in the 34th minute. He was not finished, turning provider just three minutes later to set up Abde Ezzalzouli for the third goal, effectively ending the contest after just 37 minutes.

The performance was a showcase of the talent that prompted Manchester United to spend €95 million (£82m/$111m) on him in 2022. Betis dominated the encounter, registering nine shots on target to Mallorca's one, with Antony as the clear focal point of their attack.

"Very happy with the result, it's very important," Antony said post-match. "We knew how important today's match was because losing the three points at home against Atlético was very tough. Now, winning at home is very important for our confidence. We're moving on. I'm very happy with the two goals and the assist. It's a shame I didn't get the third, but that's part of the game."