Xabi Alonso is set to become the new manager of Premier League side Chelsea FC next season. As the Blues announced on Sunday, the Spaniard will take up his post at Stamford Bridge on 1 July and has been awarded a four-year contract.
Translated by
"It fills me with pride": Xabi Alonso takes charge at Chelsea FC
"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football, and I am incredibly proud to be taking over as manager of this magnificent club," said Alonso. "It is clear from my discussions with the owners and the sporting management that we share the same goals. We want to build a team capable of competing at the highest level on a consistent basis and challenging for titles."
Alonso is expected to put an end to the managerial turmoil at Stamford Bridge.
Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to a domestic double in 2024 and remained in charge at Real Madrid until January, is expected to end Chelsea's managerial turmoil. Last season, the Blues cycled through three head coaches: Enzo Maresca, fresh from winning the Club World Cup, departed after a boardroom dispute at the start of the year.
He was replaced by Liam Rosenior, whose long-term contract was terminated after less than four months. Englishman Calum McFarlane then stepped in on two interim spells.
The Premier League is familiar with Alonso from his playing days at Liverpool FC, where the former strategist plied his trade from 2004 to 2009.