Is Phil Foden's England career doomed like Paul Scholes'? Man City star told he's being misused like Utd legend was as he's warned to 'turn up' against Denmark or face Three Lions axe
Andy Cole has warned Phil Foden that he could face the axe from the England lineup if he does not perform against Denmark.
- Cole warns Foden after poor show against Serbia
- Foden's international career 'doomed like Scholes''
- Could be omitted from starting lineup soon