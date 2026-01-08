Is Luis Enrique leaving PSG? French champions address wild rumour of imminent exit despite 'lifetime' contract offer

The hierarchy at PSG moved quickly this week to extinguish a surprising rumour regarding the future of their head coach. On Tuesday, Spanish outlet Marca published a report citing information from German newspaper Bild, alleging that Luis Enrique had already decided to walk away from the Parc des Princes when his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

The report claimed that the former Barcelona boss had no intention of extending his stay beyond that date, casting doubt on the long-term project currently being built in the French capital. However, the story was soon challenged by PSG sporting director Campos.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ shortly after the rumours began to circulate, Campos issued a categorical denial. He stated that the information was "100 per cent fake news" and insisted that there was no truth to the suggestion that Enrique is looking for an exit route.