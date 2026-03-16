Iran's World Cup hopes not over yet as AFC chief insists withdrawal is just talk amid USA & Israel conflict

The Iranian government has not taken the security warnings lightly, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei calling on FIFA to address the rhetoric coming from the United States. Tehran argues that if the host nation cannot guarantee the safety of all participants, it calls into question their capacity to hold the event at all.

"FIFA is the organiser of the World Cup," Baghaei said. "When warnings are issued at the highest level about the environment being unsafe for Iranian football players, this indicates that the host country apparently lacks the capacity and ability to provide security for such an important sporting event." Although FIFA president Infantino indicated that he received assurances regarding Iran's welcome, the world governing body has remained largely silent during this latest war of words.

Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali previously suggested to state television that current circumstances made playing "impossible," but a withdrawal has not been confirmed. No team in the last 75 years has refused a World Cup qualifying place they earned on the field of play. For a nation entering its fourth consecutive tournament, the sporting stakes are as high as the political ones.