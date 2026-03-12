Getty Images Sport
White House says Iran team 'welcome' at World Cup but warns against U.S. travel
'Welcome to the World Cup'
Trump took to Truth Social to fire back at the Iranian government's public statements in recent days, claiming that the country's team is indeed welcome to participate in the World Cup this summer. Yet he warned that risks to their 'life and safety' would make it inappropriate for them to travel.
"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post said.
His comments came after Iranian officials said the national team cannot participate in the tournament following recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran.
Political turmoil in the Middle East
Trump first launched airstrikes on Iran in conjunction with Israel on Feb. 28, and an estimated 1,200 people have lost their lives in the nearly two weeks since the war began. The U.S. military is investigating a strike that hit an Iranian girls' school on March 1, a strike that killed as many as 175 people. Iran called on FIFA to take action against the U.S., claiming that a "rogue nation" is hosting the World Cup, and said that FIFA should 'react' to the situation.
Infantino and Trump meet
Gianni Infantino and Trump met at the White House on Tuesday, where Trump reportedly told the FIFA President that Iran are welcome to participate in the tournament. Trump and Infantino have a longstanding friendship, with the FIFA President attending his second inauguration. Infantino handed Trump the FIFA Peace Prize for his ability to 'make peace' and 'make the world prosper.'
A decision to come?
Nothing has been formally communicated by either FIFA or the Iranian Football Federation around the team's participation at the tournament. Eight teams have withdrawn from the World Cup over the tournament's nearly 100-year history.
