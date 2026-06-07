Iran squad only allowed in USA in days of World Cup games as government makes terrorism claim

In an extraordinary development ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Iranian national team is facing a same-day entry and exit mandate for their fixtures played on American soil, as reported by The Mirror. The directive means the squad will only be permitted to cross the border on the morning of their games and must depart immediately after the final whistle, creating a logistical nightmare for the coaching staff.

Iran's ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh confirmed the severity of the situation to reporters, stating: "We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day." This unique arrangement follows a period of intense geopolitical tension, resulting in the team abandoning its original plan to base themselves in Tucson, Arizona, in favour of a headquarters in Mexico.