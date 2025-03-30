'The intervention we've been waiting for?' - Liverpool fans all say the same thing as Mohamed Salah shares cryptic video of team-mates in deep conversation with contract rebel Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid links
Mohamed Salah has prompted speculation by sharing a cryptic video of Liverpool players in deep conversation with Trent Alexander-Arnold.
- Salah shares cryptic video of Liverpool players with Trent
- Trent set to exit Anfield in the summer
- Fans think Salah organised an intervention