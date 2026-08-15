Inter, Spence signing made official: all the figures, the details and shirt number



Djed Spence is an Inter player. The English wide man, born in 2000, joins the Nerazzurri from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal and has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2031.

Standing out for his imposing physique, technical quality and strong one-on-one ability, as well as his impressive pace and acceleration, Spence plays with a proactive, dynamic style. He makes himself available in attacking phases and takes on opponents decisively, while also producing remarkable recovery runs and defensive interventions, as he showed at the World Cup against Argentina with his prodigious recovery on Giuliano Simeone. Calm and composure define his character, traits he inherited from his family and has also shown on the pitch. He knows when to wait for the right moment to take on an opponent, and he understands the best instant to intercept when he is being attacked. That balance of power and control, instinct and clarity, makes Djed Spence a wide player capable of leaving his mark in both phases. After a journey that began on the pitches of Peckham and reached the biggest international stages, his story now continues in Nerazzurri colours.



