Inter president and Milan mayor slam prosecutors amid 'bid-rigging' investigation into €197m San Siro sale
San Siro's historic deal under scrutiny
Milan and Inter completed the €197 million (£165m/$215m) purchase of the San Siro Stadium and surrounding land from the Municipality of Milan, ending 77 years of municipal ownership. The deal is a historic milestone allowing both Serie A clubs to move ahead with plans for a new, modern arena designed by Foster + Partners and MANICA Architecture. Foster + Partners are the same company that are working on the new Manchester United stadium, which is being touted to become the largest football stadium in UK.
But celebrations were quickly clouded by controversy. Just one hour after the deed was signed, the Milan prosecutor’s office announced an investigation into alleged bid-rigging during the sale process. Inter president Marotta voiced his frustration at the Football Business Forum, saying: “The deed was signed at noon, and an hour later, the investigation opened. This is Italy.”
Calling the deal “a historic event” and “a step towards financial self-sufficiency,” Marotta criticised the timing of the probe as symbolic of Italy’s slow-moving bureaucracy compared to Europe’s efficiency.
Officials push back against prosecutors
Marotta wasn’t alone in his criticism. Milan’s mayor, returning from Brazil, addressed the investigation for the first time, defending the city’s role in the transaction. "We did everything right, respecting the rules. Once we received the expression of interest, we kept the tender open for the necessary time," Sala said during the Lombardy at the Heart of the Olympic Challenge event.
Sports Minister Andrea Abodi also echoed their concerns, emphasising that Italy’s ongoing infrastructure projects, including the San Siro redevelopment and preparations for Euro 2032, were being conducted transparently and in the public interest.
"Suddenly, something is happening that hasn't happened for 30 years, and it doesn't just concern Euro 2032: in Italy we have a dozen open construction sites that we will manage with the extraordinary commissioner Sessa, and I think this is an extraordinary result. What has been done in Milan has significant value, beyond its economic dimension, because it seeks to improve the city and the nation, unlike someone who, on a political or judicial level, attempts to question a path that is in everyone's interest."
The investigation centres on whether alternative bidders, including promoter Claudio Trotta of the Si Meazza Committee, were unfairly excluded from participating due to an unusually short tender window. Trotta alleged that “other consortiums were never given a fair chance,” prompting prosecutors to open formal inquiries.
City symbol enters Inter & Milan hands
The San Siro sale marks the end of 77 years of municipal control and the beginning of a new era of private ownership in Italian football. Built in 1926 and expanded over the decades, the San Siro, officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, has hosted World Cups, Champions League finals, and countless derbies, becoming a symbol of Milanese identity.
Under the terms of the sale, both clubs will continue to share the existing stadium until the new 71,500-seat arena is completed, expected before Euro 2032. The redevelopment includes green spaces, retail areas, and leisure facilities, turning the site into a modern entertainment hub.
Both Milan and Inter see the move as vital for reviving Serie A’s global competitiveness. Their joint statement called the acquisition “a new chapter for the city of Milan and Italian football.” For fans, however, it’s bittersweet, progress at the cost of nostalgia.
Still, club leaders argue that the new stadium is essential contending that it would allow them to make it a much bigger source of earnings, which is required today with how mordernised the sports has become in recent times. Milan president Paolo Scaroni acknowledged the emotional resistance, saying: “It was a difficult process, not only because of the bureaucracy but also because people didn't want a new stadium out of nostalgia. But today, if someone wants to go to San Siro, it's almost scary, when there's no match, it's almost deserted. And instead, we want a stadium that can host something every day.”
The road ahead for Serie A clubs
While the investigation looms, both clubs are pressing forward. The new stadium project, estimated at €1.2-1.5 billion, aims to meet UEFA’s highest standards, generate year-round revenue, and reflect sustainability goals. Designed by world-renowned architects, the arena will retain tributes to the old San Siro’s legacy while embracing a futuristic, fan-focused model.
Despite the optimism, challenges persist. Demolishing an iconic landmark has drawn public resistance, while legal uncertainty could delay construction. The compressed bidding timeline, which lasted just over a month, remains at the centre of the probe. Still, city officials maintain the process was “transparent and compliant with all legal and procedural requirements.”
