Inter Miami unveil ‘Nu Stadium’ name for new home set to open in April 2026

Part owner Jorge Mas hailed the potential impact of the new stadium:

"Inter Miami was built to set new standards and redefine what’s possible in fútbol," he said in a statement." That’s why we pursue greatness on the pitch by signing the best players in the world, and just as importantly, we hold ourselves to that same standard when choosing the partners who help bring our vision to life.

"Nu is exactly the partner we look for – driven by the same disruptor mindset and global ambition that define Inter Miami. Together, we are proud to welcome our fans to Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park very soon, a special place they can call home where they can feel connected, inspired, and part of something truly extraordinary."